Saturday, Nov. 25

Montreal’s annual small press and zine fair Expozine takes place this weekend at Mile End’s Église St-Denis, which will be filled to the brim with books, mags, zines, posters and prints and other printed materials from local and visiting independent producers. 454 Laurier E., 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free

The Quebec Writer’s Federation and the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec hold a Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair at Le Café in the Monument-National. Meet authors and stock up on titles from local literary publishers. 1182 St-Laurent, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Sunday Nov 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free

For the eighth edition of album listening party Die Pod Die, taking place at Never Apart this afternoon, organizers have chosen Un Blonde’s latest 21-track release Good Will Come to You, which will be played in full followed by an in-depth conversation about the work led by Jean-Sébastien Audet and CKUT’s Nick Schofield. 7049 St-Urbain, 4–6 p.m., free

Indie soul artist and critics’ fave Daniel Caesar is playing the Corona Theatre with opening act Snoh Aalegra. 2490 Notre-Dame E., 8 p.m., $23/$28

Toronto disco party Beam Me Up returns to Groove Nation for their monthly Montreal edition with DJs Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist going back to back all night with highly funky rarities from their collections of funk, jazz, soul, boogie, rare groove, reggae, gospel and proto-house. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

