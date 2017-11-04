Saturday, Nov. 4

Hazy Montagne Mystique. Photo by Pedro Ruiz.

Visiting vintage boutiques are hosting mega vintage sales on opposite sides of town today, including Pionnier rétro with a one-day only Vintage Bazar at Église St-Enfant Jésus with over 30 vendors of vintage clothing, accessories, decor, collectibles and more (5039 St-Dominique, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., free) and Kapara Vintage hosting over a dozen vendors at Bain Mathieu, focusing on clothing priced between $2–$20 with party vibes from DJs Yumè, Bazzart, Shegué and Jester (2915 Ontario E., 2–10 p.m. Saturday, $5, and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday, free).

The annual Geekfest is on at Collège Maisonneuve, and while its name may summon up images of sci-fi nerddom and comic book collecting, the event distinguishes itself from Comiccon by focusing technology and craft rather than fan culture — not that there won’t cosplay and Star Wars iconography, mind you. Check out the weekend programming here. 3800 Sherbrooke E., 10–12 a.m. Saturday ($30), 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday ($20), $40 for weekend registration (tickets now available at the door only)

Comedy lovers will have a tough decision tonight between the inaugural edition of Sets in the City, a comedy show from Jacy Lafontaine and Tatyana Lahaise at MainLine Theatre focusing on the more hilarious aspects of living in Montreal with this week’s theme—construction (3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12), vintage TV comedy gold with The Rerun at Psychic City featuring Emma Wilkie, Deirdre Trudeau, Jacob Greco and more live-reading scripts from The Golden Girls (secret location, 8 p.m., $5) or improv stars including Jason Grimmer, Alex Brown, Dimitri Kyres and more at Montreal Improv with At the Movies, where the performers watch the first 5 minutes of a movie and make up the rest of the story (3713 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5).

Check out Tu ne te retournera pas, an audiovisual spectacle (and experimental exploration of traditional Laotian Molam music) mounted by Montreal sound artist Hazy Montagne Mystique at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $20

Get your dance on at Blizzarts at the first edition of Tender Love Club, a new party series hosted by Goth Shakira, Yung Baby, the Obsolète Collective and Kaeten Bonli featuring a soundtrack of tender trap, R&B, hip hop, dancehall, afro and reggaeton grooves. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $5 after

