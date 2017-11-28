St. Vincent, Masseduction (Loma Vista)

Fans of St. Vincent will instantly recognize the creative constellation that makes up Annie Clark’s signature aesthetic on this fifth record, from the bursts of guitar genius to the masterful use of the synthetic sonic palette to her curious melodic turns and impressive vocal flexibility. Kicking and biting even harder than her self-titled 2014 record, Masseduction is a good example of art thriving during bad times — the rise of Trump and the fall of Bowie and Prince are all felt and heard here, the latter in the most positive of ways. The great artists of our childhoods may be resting in power, but artists like St. Vincent are here to keep their energy alive.

8/10

Trial Track: “Masseduction”