Sunday, Nov. 12

Mile Ex resto le Diplomate plays host today to Cabrunch, a one-off brunch party by local theatre company Cabal Theatre, where you’ll find a tapas style brunch menu with veg/vegan options with bottomless Dispatch coffee, DJ sets, art installations and a special brunch cocktail menu flowing right into an afterparty. 129 Beaubien W., 12–5 p.m., $5

Help kick racism and intolerance to the curb at today’s big demo against hate, racism and the rhetoric of the “alt-right,” converging at Berri Square this afternoon. Over 150 civil society and student groups will be participating, including Black Lives Matter Montreal, Climate Justice Montreal, CKUT, Concordia Student Union, Tadamon!, POPIR and more. Corner Berri and de Ste-Catherine E., 2 p.m., free

Unconventional Quebec City-based band L’orchestre d’hommes-orchestres (who recently toured a show of Tom Waits covers performed by using household objects as instruments) launches their first recorded album, Bile Automobile, with a free outdoor show and party at Mile End reclaimed art space Kabane77 complete with mulled wine and a bonfire to keep the chill at bay. 77 Bernard W., 5–7 p.m., free

Science fiction gets a sexy spin at the 14th edition of BurlesGeek—Science Fiction Burlesque tonight at La Sala Rossa, starring Toronto’s Zilly Lilly along with local celestial beings DeeDee Dynasty, Golden Thunderpants, Lyla DeLoup, Lulu les belles mirettes, Lady Scarlet Pearl, Baron Von Styck, Loulou La Duchesse de Riere, Coeur de Lyon, Nanah, Delorean Deluxxe and Sucre à la crème. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20

