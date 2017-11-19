Sunday, Nov. 19





From Ed Atkins’ I (can scarcely move or draw my breath).

Pick up some non-commercial gifts for the kid(s) in your life at the sixth annual Marché nënë, where 40 Quebec artisans will vye for your attention and holiday dollars, with lots of activities on site to keep the young’uns occupied. 5333 Casgrain (Soupesoup and à la Gare), 9 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

Cinema Politica and its newly created documentary film project Documentary Futurism — which seeks to create a new genre of filmmaking by commissioning a series of black, Indigenous, POC and women/femme-led projects inspired by Afrofuturism and Indigenous Futurism — invites award-winning Afrofuturist sci-fi writer and professor Nalo Hopkinson to give a special talk on the genre, hosted by Documentary Futurism coordinator and Montreal musician James Goddard (Skin Tone). Concordia Coop Bookstore (2150 Bishop), 5 p.m., free

Check out a very special performance by highly acclaimed British multimedia artist Ed Atkins, whose visit to Montreal is part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations for Phi Centre’s sister institution, DHC/ART. Atkins will present I (can scarcely move or draw my breath), an interpretation of American novelist and poet Gilbert Sorrentino’s 1971 poem The Morning Roundup. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 7 p.m., free

Fans of Vancouver indie veterans Hey Ocean have waited three years for a new album, and tonight the pop trio brings their brand-new songs to Casa del Popolo along with enough old favourites spanning their decade-long career for two full sets worth of high-energy live music. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$17 in advance

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.