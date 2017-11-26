Sunday, Nov. 26

From Sarah Elola’s La pileuse. Photo by Stacyann Lee

Find the perfect gift for the retro lover in your life at today’s Retro Expo at the downtown Delta Hotel, with over 80 tables of toys, action figures, video games, comics and more vintage pop culture goodies. 475 President-Kennedy, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $5

Because it’s that time of the year when the cinemas are filling up with Oscar contenders, there are some sick movies playing at Parc: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Florida Project and (for those who haven’t seen it yet, and you really should) Blade Runner 2049. 3575 Parc

Catch a matinee performance of Burkina Faso-born dancer Sarah Elola’s latest work, La pileuse, in which she explores the rhythm of the relationships between people and the natural elements of the earth. MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance), 2 p.m., $18

Quebec’s GAMIQ awards celebrating independent and alternative music will be handed out tonight at a special ceremony at Café Campus, with performances from nominated acts like Lakes of Canada, Ada Lea, Bad Nylon, Crabe, Samuele and more. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7 p.m., $35.63

Brooklyn band Grizzly Bear lay their gauzy indie rock sound on MTelus, in support of their latest record Painted Ruins. Opening is serpentwithfeet. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $44/$49 ($1 from each ticket will be donated to Apathy Is Boring)

