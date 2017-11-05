Sunday, Nov. 5

Vote! Whether you support current mayor Denis Coderre and his équipe or are ready for a change with Projet Montréal and Valérie Plante, today is the day to participate in this municipal election. After voting, watch the results come in with Valerie Plante and her Projet Montreal team at an all-access party at Théàtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., free), or join a non-partisan evening with Apathy is Boring at Station Ho.st featuring special guests Monk.E and L’amalgame with journalists Judith Lussier and Joseph Elfassi (1494 Ontario, 7 p.m., free).

Today might be the day to check out Nestor, a “taverne festive” on St-Hubert. Their weekly 5à7 Do You Doux features DJ Pédale’s selections of exotica, surf, garage, psych, soul, calypso, Afrobeat and more. 6589 St-Hubert, 5 p.m., free entry

DIY Little Italy artist-run centre Friends & Neighbours Gallery hosts a vernissage for their third exhibition, titled Most Likely featuring works from Montreal artists Laura Blondeau, Viola Chen, Marigold Santos plus Portland, ME’s Bee Daniel and Castor, AB’s Tess Griebel. Secret location, 6–9 p.m., free

Guatemalan hip-hop sensation and activist Rebecca Lane stops at Divan Orange as part of her first Canadian tour supporting her third album Alma Mestiza, where she’ll be joined by opener Hua Li. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7–$10

Get a feel for the hypnotic, dancefloor-friendly cold wave sound of Boy Harsher, from Northampton, Massachusetts, playing le Ritz tonight. Arrive on time for opening sets by Unromantic and Lacedetail. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $11/$13

