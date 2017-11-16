Thursday, Nov. 16

Koriass. Photo by Jay Kearney.

In its second day, the M for Montreal music fest offers a free afternoon show at a downtown church (100 Sherbrooke E., 3:30 p.m.) and a nighttime gig at Club Soda featuring Koriass, Lary Kidd (of Loud Lary Ajust) and Pierre Kwenders. 1225 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20

M’s sister fest Mundial Montreal presents a free afternoon concert and a pair of free conferences: Idle No More pt. 2: Indigenizing the the Music Industry (100 Sherbrooke E., 11 a.m.) and Immigration Nation: Music as a Vehicle for Inclusion (100 Sherbrooke E., 2 p.m.).

Community orgs Vent Over Tea and Stronger Than Stigma team up to present Stronger Mentalitea, an evening of arts and performance at Bain Mathieu exploring themes of mental health and wellness that will include live music, poetry and dance, an exhibition of visual arts and a silent auction. Participating artists include Jason Blackbird Selman, Travis Cannon and Camille Huang. 2915 Ontario E., 6–10 p.m., $20/sliding scale

In the wake of Bill 62, Montreal’s Centre for Community Organizations (COCo) hosts a special bilingual panel discussion at the MAI on the topics of systemic racism and cultural appropriation with guests including Kama la Mackerel, Angie Cheng, Marilou Craft and Guy Sioui Durand. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 6:30 p.m., free, registration required, event will be livestreamed on Facebook from the event link.

Check out Tangente Danse’s latest production, a double-bill of Gender Fluidity, exploring the edges of masculinity with the works La mécanique des dessous by Manuel Shink, featuring a bearded dancer embodying a series of ultrafeminine personas, followed by Sébastien Provencher’s Children of Chemistry, with a quintet of male dancers using pop culture, sports and fashion references to play with the stereotypical notions of masculinity. 1435 Bleury, 7:30 p.m., $28/$20 reduced, continues through Nov. 19

Join authors Guillaume Morissette and Jess Bebenek at 303Lab as they host a night of readings for Use Less Stuff Day. Before the reading, there will be a Useless Thing Swap. Guests are encouraged to bring something they don’t use anymore to trade for something that someone else doesn’t use anymore. 3655 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., PWYC

