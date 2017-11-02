Thursday, Nov. 2

Lee Ranaldo.

Toronto-based critical arts publication MICE magazine (Moving Image Culture Etc) hosts a Montreal launch event for the collective’s third issue, Ghost Intimacies, edited by Montrealers Sophie Le-Phat Ho and Ronald Rose-Antoinette and featuring contributions from Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Hera Chan, Nguyễn Nam Chi & Võ Thiên Việt, Nazik Dakkach, Lindsay Nixon and more addressing issues of alienation resulting from racism, ableism, patriarchy, transphobia and homophobia. L’Euguélionne (426 Beaudry), 7–9 p.m., free

Head to le Belmont for a new edition of Art Battle, a live-painting event that sees a dozen local artists go head-to-head with each other by creating fresh new works in just 20 minutes per round, with the audience voting on their favourites to determine the evening’s winner, who will have a chance to compete in a national or international art battle! 4483 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

The inimitable Tranna Wintour hosts the latest edition of Trannavision, screening the 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her (starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn), with live commentary by Wintour as well as guests Jordan Arseneault, Travis Cannon, and Ben Sosa Wright. Psychic City (secret location), 8 p.m., $5 (BYOB and snacks)

Sonic Youth alum Lee Ranaldo performs at la Sala Rossa, courtesy of Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT with support from local art rock trio Fountain. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $22/$17 in advance

Yaz and Sasha of the female DJ/art collective Obsolete return to Datcha to host a party celebrating musical and sexual diversity for the LGBTQ/POC crowd. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.