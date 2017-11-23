Thursday, Nov. 23

Series of portraits from Visages by Naskademini

RBMA & Street Dreams mag present Visages, an exhibition by photographer Naskademini featuring portraits he captured during the RBMA music conference in 2016. The installation will be at the September Surf Café in Old Montreal through Nov. 26. 2471 Notre-Dame W.

Montreal’s Etsy sellers band together for a one-day artisan market at Gare Windsor with over 140 vendors offering everything from clothing, jewellery and body care products to decor, toys and culinary delights. 1180 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–7 p.m., free

The McCord Museum has a big night planned for this evening’s 5 à 9 afterhours party, where you can check out the newest exhibition The Topsy-turvy Storyland plus the museum’s permanent collection, get a taste of burlesque with performances by the Lady Josephine, discover local and international flavours with Alvéole and Food Trip To, play with 3D VR painting gear and dance to tunes from DJ Gold Zebra and lots more. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $20/$16 in advance or $24 including membership, free for current members

Head to curiosity art shop Monastiraki for the Conundrum Triple Launch & Art Show. Books being celebrated are BDQ: Essays and Interviews on Quebec Comics, Sherwin Tjia’s You Are Alice in Wonderland’s Mum! and The Case of the Missing Men by Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes. Plus art on the walls by Sherwin Tjia, Alexander Forbes, Henriette Valium and Julie Doucet. 5478 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

Seven years after releasing her sophomore album Cloak and Cipher, Land of Talk has returned to the Canadian indie scene with a warmly welcomed follow-up called Life After Youth. Those who missed the hometown show last June can catch the band on tour tonight at the Phi Centre with Toronto’s Casper Skulls opening. 407 St-Pierre, 8:30 p.m., $21.58/$20.62 in advance

A three-day long music and arts festival dubbed Found Family begins tonight at la Plante in support of Taking What We Need and Black Lives Matter, with this evening’s line-up featuring Janette King, Mich Cota, Bamboo Hermann and Obsolete Collective, plus visual arts and specially designed merch. Secret location, 9 p.m., $15/PWYC

