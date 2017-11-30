Thursday, Nov. 30

Heartstreets

Head to the Darling Foundry for a triple launch of a selection of art books with local connections, including publications by current Darling artists-in-residence Chloë Lum & Yannick Desranleau (5 Tableaux [It Bounces Back]) and Celia Perrin Sidarous (Times New Omen Page of Holes), plus a collection of art criticism from 2014–2017 from Momus: A Return to Art Criticism. Several of the participating artists, curators and critics will join in a panel discussion during the launch. 745 Ottawa, 6 p.m., free

Get to know St-Henri a little bit better at this evening’s site-specific theatre presentation Hauntings with an accompanying pop-up “boutiqueARCADE” that features miniature scenes of St-Henri’s changing cultural landscape taking place at Atelier Jean Brilliant for two nights only. 3524 St-Jacques, 7:30–10:30 p.m., PWYC, continues through Dec. 1

The Elektra digital arts festival teams up with the Conseil des arts de Montreal to host an audiovisual performance night at Théàtre Outremont starring the quartet QUADr presenting their work cYcle that uses spinning bicycle wheels to produce a unique audiovisual experience, plus Myriam Bleau’s Soft Revolvers which employs custom spinning LED-lit tops that evoke DJ turntables. 1248 Bernard W., 8 p.m., $26/$18.50 students

Montreal comedienne and cultural commentator Tranna Wintour along with Thomas Leblanc presents Greatest Hits: A Cabaret Extravaganza at the Wiggle Room. ie. excerpts from hit Wintour/Leblanc shows Sainte Celine, Sweet Mariah and Crazy Sexy 90’s and bilingual highlights from the local comedy and performance communities, featuring special guests AWWFUL, Holly Greco, Tatyana Olal, Nancy Webb, Travis Cannon and Crystal Slippers. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $25/$18 in advance

Catch the pitch-black heaviosity of New York City band Ex Eye, featuring Montreal avant garde composer and saxophonist Colin Stetson along with members of Liturgy and Ceramic Dog. Be prompt to catch opening act Sheenah Ko. 407 St-Pierre, 8:30 p.m., $23.33 all in, all ages

Osheaga may feel like many months and degrees Celsius from where we’re at right now, but tonight the festival brings some vibes to downtown Montreal with R&B/rap damsels Heartstreets and opener RYAN Playground. L’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W.), 8:30 p.m., $18/$21

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.