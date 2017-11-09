Thursday, Nov. 9

From Nicholas Crombach’s Behind Elegantly Carved Wooden Doors

Catch Robyn Maynard in conversation at the launch of her new book Policing Black Lives, which “traces four hundred years of state-sanctioned surveillance, criminalization and punishment of Black life in Canada.” Milieux Institute of Arts, Culture and Technology (1515 Ste-Catherine W. EV Building, 11.455), 4:30 p.m.

Contemporary art gallery Art Mür hosts a double vernissage for two new shows this evening, including Angry Work by installation artist Ingrid Bachmann, revealing violent undertones of everyday objects and protruding candy-coloured tongue sculptures, plus sculptures by Nicholas Crombach in the show Behind Elegantly Carved Wooden Doors that disrupt the genteel veneer of the visual traditions of sport hunting. 5826 St-Hubert, 5–8 p.m., free

Never Apart’s LGBT Film Series presents a screening and Q&A session for the 2016 internationally developed dystopian sci-fi short film Swarm of Selenium by the Glass Collective, following the residents of an abandoned malt factory as they do their best to take care of each other and create art in the face of trauma. 7049 St-Urbain, 6 p.m., free

Electronic musician and producer Flying Lotus is playing his 3D show at MTelus, with opener Seven Davis Jr. and PBDY. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $35.50–$40

The RIDM documentary film festival launches today with a free party at Cinémathèque québécoise, thrown in partnership with Arbutus Records featuring performances by Moon King, ggpeach, Venus and Devo B. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 10 p.m., free

