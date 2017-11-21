Tuesday, Nov. 21

Jay-Z.

Load up on warm woollens, jackets and coats just in time for winter at Montreal-based online menswear retailer Rue Saint Patrick’s warehouse sale at their Verdun studios, opening today and running through the week with prices up to 70 per cent off. 5524 St-Patrick, #572, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., free entry, continues through Friday

In conjunction with the current Bill Viola exhibit at DHC/ART, the MMFA is presenting a screening of the 2004 documentary Bill Viola: The Eye of the Heart by Mark Kidel, taking a candid look at the renowned video artist’s inspirations and art practice. 1379 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., free

Cult ’90s German thriller Run Lola Run screens at Bar le Ritz tonight, featuring Moritz Bleibtreu and Franka Potente as an unlucky couple who need to find a lot of money fast in a fast-paced, non-linear narrative style full of action and surprises. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $5

Beyconé’s husband Jay-Z brings his 4:44 tour to the Bell Centre, with opener Vic Mensa. See info about the afterparty (featuring Jay-Z’s DJ Young Guru) here. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $39.75–$144.50

The second edition of new monthly comedy night Two Player Comedy goes down tonight at new digs: Head to Psychic City to see some comedy mash-ups with hosts Steve Patrick Adams and Rachel Gendron, plus sets from Tranna Wintour & Thomas Leblanc, Rena Taylor & Milo Mc, Travis Cannon & Brad MacDonald and Mariam Khan & Emma Wilkie. Secret location, 9 p.m., PWYC

Montreal alt/punk promoters Analogue Addiction present Bleu Nuit, Prime Junk and Vanille live as part of Rockette’s weekly Deadly Mardi DIY Shows series. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.