Tuesday, Nov. 28

Pick up some gentle-on-the-earth gifts for your friends and family at this evening’s Sustainable Holiday Artisan Market in the cosy rooftop garden of the Concordia Greenhouse, with plants, ceramics, handmade body care, bike gear and plenty more. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 13th floor, 5–8 p.m., free

Griffintown’s Arsenal gallery collaborates with dance company Danse Danse to present this week’s edition of Mardi Culturel, featuring choreographer Jacques Poulin-Denis’s Grand Poney dance company and their latest work Running Piece, an examination of the “cult of busy” whose dancers move quickly on treadmills without ever quite getting ahead. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

As part of the Phi Centre’s month-long Phi Loves Don Hahn series, a special Ciné-Concert takes place tonight (with two presentations) featuring the Hahn-directed Disney feature Fantasia 2000, a mesmerizing sequel and tribute to the 1940 animated vignette classic, with a live score by Esmerine (members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion). 407 St-Pierre, showtimes at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $28/$25 in advance

Vault of Horror screens the 1974 Canadian slasher film Black Christmas, a good Xmas movie to get slashed to. Psychic City (secret location), 8:30 p.m., PWYC/BYOB/4-20-friendly

A trio of Montreal shoegazey psych garage bands take the stage at Casa, led by Yoo Doo Right with openers Lemongrab and Veranda Liv. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

