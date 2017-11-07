Tuesday, Nov. 7

L.A. Witch.

In conjunction with the MAC’s new Leonard Cohen exhibition, A Crack in Everything, famed truisms text projection artist Jenny Holzer presents a special outdoor installation for five nights only — opening tonight — involving Leonard Cohen lyrics being projected in English and French onto Old Port landmark Silo no. 5. The installation is silent, but Radio-Canada has compiled a special accompaniment soundtrack in homage to Leonard Cohen that can be streamed here. Corner McGill and de la Commune, 6–11 p.m., free, continues through Nov. 11

Travelling art and performance show From the North stops at Montreal’s Gesù tonight, showcasing visual and media arts, music, dance, storytellers and athletes from all three Northern territories including IVA, Riit, Quantum Tangle, NÀHGĄ Sophie Villeneuve, Borealis Soul, and the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers and DASH. 1200 Bleury, 7:30 p.m., $29.50

Based on the classic short story by Roch Carrier, The Hockey Sweater: The Musical — with book and lyrics by Emil Sher and music and lyrics by Jonathan Monro — continues at the Segal Centre through Nov. 19. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 8 p.m., $52–$66

Join Montreal drag performance collective House of Laureen at Café Cléopâtre as they host a weekly Tuesday night performance and screening of new episodes of Hey Qween TV’s top-rated drag queen reality competition show Dragula. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

Just a couple of months after releasing their debut record, enchanting garage rock trio L.A. Witch play le Ritz, with opener Honduras. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

