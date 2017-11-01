Wednesday, Nov. 1

Hofesh Shechter Company’s Grand Finale. Photo by Rahi Rezvani.

Mingle with Montreal synth-pop trio Paupière and their people as they launch the vinyl edition of their latest record at Phonopolis. 207 Bernard, 5–7 p.m., free

A panel discussion on the province’s controversial, newly passed law — Bill 62 — titled Islamophobia, Religious Neutrality and Reasonable Accommodation, will take place at Concordia University, featuring analysis from McGill law professor Pearl Eliadis, lawyer and social justice activist Sameer Zuberi and policy analyst Idil Issa. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., #H609, 6:30 p.m., free

Formerly of Montreal and now calling Hamilton home, experimental electronic ambient pop artist YlangYlang plays Casa del Popolo following the cancellation of her performance last week due to a nasty gear theft — you can help replace it by donating here. Joining YlangYlang for this show is local sample-heavy producer Spliff Jacksun. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after (“NOTAFLOF”)

Catch the exciting ensemble contemporary dance performance Grand Finale from London’s Hofesh Shechter Company, featuring a live musical score composed by the choreographer himself, who’s known for works of energetic physicality and atmospheric accompaniment. Place des Arts (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., from $39 with special rates for those 30 and under for tonight’s performance only, continues through Nov. 4

Check out the STFU comedy night, November Rain edition, featuring Jeff Tseng, Habib Siam aka Hdot Sdot, Amanda McQueen and John Daskalakis. 5171 Parc, show 9 p.m., $5

