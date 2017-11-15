Wednesday, Nov. 15

Cadence Weapon. Photo by Levi Manchak.

Beginning today and running through Saturday, the 2017 edition of the M for Montreal music festival brings hot shows to venues around the Plateau and Quartier des Spectacles, showcasing loads of up and coming and established Montreal bands for international industry delegates and fans alike, including Atsuko Chiba, Wizaard, Sophia Bel and Florda Well. Among the acts visiting from the ROC, U.S. and overseas — which, like the locals on the roster, rep the indie rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music scenes — are Del the Funky Homosapien, Cadence Weapon, Shame and Zoology. See our festival highlights here and the full program here.

Montreal’s newest independent, bilingual arts & literature print publication, Mesh Magazine, launches their first issue with a party tonight at Mile End’s Art Lounge MTL where you can pick up copies of the mag plus pick up artworks from local creatives including Lovestruck Prints, Swarm, Geneviève B-Blain and Jereme Matala, plus tunes from DJ Odile Myrtil. 160 St-Viateur E., #108, 6–11 p.m., $5 or free for those who pre-ordered the magazine

The Montreal chapter of worldwide tech network Lesbians Who Tech are hosting their latest event this evening at Cagibi, featuring a panel of queer and allied special guest speakers discussing their experiences and contributions to the local and international tech scene, including Brooklyn-based sound engineer Nejma Nefertiti, Quill Creative founder Rebecca Woodmass, wmnHealth.org principals Gagnepain Justine and Abigail Crawford McLellan and food security scholar Gel Gibson. 5490 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free

Don’t miss 22-year old Orlando-born electronic artist XXYYXX (Marcel Everett) as he brings his fall tour to Théâtre Fairmount with a special opening DJ set by Brooklyn’s Chrome Sparks and local support from Dead Horse Beats. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $30–$35

Check out the first anniversary edition of Mile End comedy night STFU, an all lotto night promising sets by pros and amateurs. 5171 Parc, 9 p.m., $5

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.