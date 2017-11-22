Wednesday, Nov. 22

Cut Copy. Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Join Montreal independent fashion mag The Fine Print at the Phi Centre to welcome one of the international fashion scene’s youngest influencers as Elise By Olsen. The 18-year old Norwegian founder of Recens magazine, comes to town to chat with The Fine Print’s editor-in-chief Estelle Gervais. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $25/$15 students

Temps libre Mile End and University of the Street presents a talk called The Spectacle and/in Society: How Does Art Provoke Action, featuring moderator Abby Lippman and speakers Ricardo Lamour, Rahul Varma and Michelle Lacombe. 5605 de Gaspé #106, 7–9 p.m.

If you haven’t yet seen the Leonard Cohen exhibition at the MAC called A Crack in Everything, you can catch a live performance of the work When Even The by Montreal choreographer Clara Furey tonight, one of 90 nights during the expo when the work will be performed. The dance reflects on major themes in Cohen’s lyrics including memory, passage of time and death. 185 Ste-Catherine W., exhibit open 11 a.m.–9 p.m. with dance performance at 7 p.m., $19/$12 students

Strap on your dancing shoes for Australian electronic act Cut Copy, playing the Corona Theatre tonight with openers Palmbomen II. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $33/$38

Montreal singer-songwriter Bud Rice and Spilly Keys (feat. Alex Lebel) play originals and covers at St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle. 4685 Courcelle, 9 p.m., free

Old Montreal club/lounge Peopl celebrates its fourth anniversary, with music by DJs Kenj, Avi and Dax. 390 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.