Wednesday, Nov. 29

From Lonely by Pony

One of Montreal’s biggest artisan markets of the year, Souk@SAT, opens today with three stories of local designers, craftspersons and culinary artists presenting their finest products just in time for the holidays. 1201 St-Laurent, 12–9 p.m., free entry, runs through Dec. 3

A health scare forced cheeky Montreal artist Pony (Gabrielle Laïla Tittley) to lay low for the better part of the past year, but now she’s returning to her practice in a big way by collaborating with Mile End’s Lowell boutique on an irreverent holiday window display and exhibition called Lonely — think Ogilvy’s but with more phalluses. Pass by during this evening’s vernissage to discover her new collection and sample some free cocktails courtesy of Romeo’s Gin, with tunes from DJ Charlie Shulz. 5298 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

The Art Speaks series of free talks by international artists and thinkers presents Thelma Golden, the director and chief curator of a New York City gallery called Studio Museum. MAC (185 Ste-Catherine W.), 7 p.m., free

The 50th edition of art battle Beaux Dégâts promises the usual creative face-offs along with a dance party care of the Voyage Funktastique crew. Foufounes Electriques (87 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $5

Head to Brasserie Beaubien for a trio of local electro and dream pop acts including Saxsyndrum, Alexia Avina and Bambi Lou. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $7/PWYC

