Wednesday, Nov. 8

Join Governor General Literary Award finalist (and Dawson College professor) Jocelyn Parr as she reads from her debut novel Uncertain Weights and Measures, featuring the story of an artist and scientist who fall in love in 1920’s Moscow but struggle to their place in post-revolution Russia. Concordia Community Solidarity Co-op Bookstore (2150 Bishop), 7 p.m., free

Montreal theatre company d² productions premieres their latest work, award-winning playwright Jordan Tannahill’s Late Company, which shines a light on the grief, and anger felt by a family who loses their son to bullying. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $15/$12 students, runs through Nov. 19

Andrea Ramolo has impressed local crowds at recent all-star tribute shows with her covers of the Band, Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons and Leonard Cohen, and tonight Billy Bob Productions is presenting her headlining show at Turbo Haus (in support of her new album Nuda), with opener Bobby Dove. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $20/$24 at the door/$10 students

Get your dancefloor workout as enigmatic dance-music producer Slow Magic plays Théâtre Fairmount, with openers Omniboi and Qrion. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $18.75–$23,13$/$21.25 at the door

Atelier New Regime teams up with SaintWoods and community organization la Rue Inspire for tonight’s Bundle Up Winter Coat Drive at Apt. 200, with a DJ set by our November cover star Husser and more music from Tyme, DXUSGXD, DJ Altaa and the Holy. Get a free drink with the donation of a winter coat, to be distributed to Boys and Girls Club of Dawson, Centre Communautaire Cote-Des-Neiges, Tyndale St-George’s and Sun Youth. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

