Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues (eOne)

Longtime Wu-Tang DJ Mathematics assembles the Clan (sans U-God) for a seemingly unexpected fourth quarter drop. With the help of some extended family — most notably a trifecta of killer Redman verses — Shaolin’s finest flex their lyrical abilities over familiar grimy production that made the world first fall in love with them. While there’s nothing terribly memorable on this compilation, it’s certainly a stronger body of work than any other group effort the Wu has mustered up over the past decade.

6.5/10

Trial Track: “People Say” (feat. Redman)