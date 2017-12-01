Friday, Dec. 1

Cold Specks

It’s a Leonard Cohen edition of the MAC’s after (business) hours Nocturne events, where you’ll get a chance to check out the ongoing Cohen exhibition A Crack in Everything, plus a special dance performance by Clara Furey, Cohen karaoke with live accompaniment from URockaoké, a Ubisoft game zone and a snack and cocktail menu, with tunes from DJs Stéphane Cocke, Éloïze and Tommy Kruise. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $19/free for MACarte holders

Montreal singer-songwriter and guitar hero Krief plays tunes from his epic Automanic album at l’Escogriffe, with fellow local indie rockers Po Lazarus opening up. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $15/$18.50 advance/$20 door

Acclaimed “doom soul” artist Cold Specks is winding down her Fool’s Paradise world tour and tonight she plays the Phi Centre with opener LA Timpa. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $21.70–$25.47

A night of ambient and minimal techno sounds and visuals explore the relationship of the watcher and the watched at Surveillance, featuring analogue a/v artist t-g0wd-y plus li de la (Joni Void and Valeda), Kazuki Koga, Line Katcho (la Hyèna) and Masculine Feminine. 185 Van Horne, 9;30 p.m., $5/PWYC

Slut Island presents a Head & Hands fundraiser at Casa del Popolo with a roster of local experimental and pop acts including gospel-turned-pop vocalist and Kaytranada collaborator Cyber plus Dead Dog, TV Odile and Lungbutter. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

The eighth edition of the MTL Pachangón dance party and show brings another round of reggae cumbia, alt hip hop and global electronic music to Groove Nation. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

