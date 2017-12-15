Friday, Dec. 15

Kroy. Photo by John Londono

Art lovers and cat lovers unite this evening at BBAM! Gallery’s vernissage for Montreal artist Natasha Henderson’s new cat-themed exhibition Meow Miaou, which was inspired by the T. S. Eliot poem “The Naming of Cats.” 3255 St-Jacques, 6–11 p.m., free

Digital art centre Eastern Bloc celebrates 10 years of conscious, innovative art this month and tonight they’re kicking off the celebrations with Tombola Party featuring a 3D installation by Melissa Gallego Quiroz, performances by Lucas Paris, ACT3, Modular Mondays, Myriam Boucher, Gambletron and more, plus games where you can win a host of terrific prizes from local sponsors. 7240 Clark, 7 p.m.–2 a.m., $10 includes raffle ticket

Catch the second to last performance of Urban Tales at the Centaur (the last show in the run, which began on Dec. 7, is happening tomorrow night). The holiday edition of the recurring storytelling play features half a dozen authors and half a dozen actors performing Immigrant Songs: First Xmas in Montreal. 453 St-Francois-Xavier, 8 p.m., $22/$18 seniors & under 30/$16 students

The new Santa Teresa summer festival keeps its northshore programming going year-round with a show by Montreal neo-trip-hop artist Kroy. Bar Cha-cha (29 Blainville W., Sainte-Thérèse), 8 p.m., $15

Montreal-based record label Joyride Records hosts a launch party for Shash’U’s latest EP Street X at Blizzarts, where he’ll be joined by special guests Sam I Am Montolla & Karma plus DJ Simahlak. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7

