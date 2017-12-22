Friday, Dec. 22

FAWNA. Photo by Alfredo Cristinziano

Check out Casa del Popolo’s own holiday market — Popolo Press — on its second to last day selling handcrafted gifts. 4873 St-Laurent, 12–5 p.m., free entry

A brand-new bilingual Christmas play directed by Alain Mercieca takes the stage at Théàtre Sainte Catherine for one night only this evening: The Virgin Mario is a hilarious retelling of the Christmas story featuring baby-seeking lovers Mario and Joe and a host of cherubs led by one Mustang Sally. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $10/$5 students

Join party planners Good Vibe People at Nomad Nation for Winter Lush: Bad Santa, an indoor-outdoor party with tons of entertainment including live music from FAWNA, Die Cherry, Saints and Franky Fade plus DJs, maple tire, a pop-up shop, beer pong, wintry projections and more. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m. till late, $10

Feel better about your dating woes by laughing at everyone else’s at tonight’s very special Montreal edition of Toronto’s Tinder Tales, a comedic storytelling performance of hilariously horrible dating stories, hosted by Emma Wilkie and headlined by Tranna Wintour, with live music by singer-songwriter Claire Porter. 3655 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Former Montreal music scenester Alexandre Lemieux is back from Berlin for the holidays and tonight he’ll be DJing alongside Vincent Lemieux for an all-night, all-Lemieux dance party at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price not listed

