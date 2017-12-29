Friday, Dec. 29

Tommy Kruise

If you missed les Grands Ballets’s production of The Nutcracker before Christmas, there’s still two more days to enjoy the spectacle, with two shows each today and tomorrow at Place des Arts. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $44–$149

Anyone in the mood to brave the outdoors for a party should report to the Old Port, where Rymz and Alaclair Ensemble will be playing live sets, a DJ will take up the slack in between and a beer garden will be in effect to supply libations. This is all care of Montréal en fêtes, the organization behind the Xmas installations and upcoming NYE party in the Old Port. Jacques Cartier Pier, 6–10 p.m., free

Downtown venue Piranha Bar throws a pre-New Year’s show starring local synth-metal act Alpha Boötis alongside Mars On Water, the Space Wizards and Ostrich Bouquet. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $10/$5 for those in space costumes

Over at Casa del Popolo, join Vancouver electro R&B duo Seaborne for a night of dark pop magic with local art pop outfits la Fièvre and November. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $7/PWYC

Party pre-NYE at Newspeak with local stars of the decks Tommy Kruise, Shaydakiss and M. Bootyspoon. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5/$10

