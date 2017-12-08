Friday, Dec. 8

Find all the things at Puces Pop

Montreal’s longstanding Salon des Metiers d’Art began yesterday and runs through Dec. 17, bringing over 400 artisans and their apparel, accessories, decor, edibles and art to Place Bonaventure. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday

The winter edition of the Puces POP market begins today and runs through Dec. 17, Fridays through Sundays, that is. For those unfamiliar with the drill, there will be a church-basement load of vendors selling art, crafts, food, decor, jewellery — actually, TWO church-basement loads of vendors, as there will be an entirely different crew on the floor next weekend. Find the complete list on the Facebook event page. Église St-Denis (5075 Rivard), 3–8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sundays

Geordie Productions’ annual fundraiser production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol casts lawyers, judges and business leaders in the lead roles, and this year Scrooge will be played by the Honourable Pepita G. Capriolo, Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec (the production’s first “Ebenezia”), supported by 40 actors, dancers and singers, co-directed by Mike Payette and Jessica Abdallah. Note that tonight’s show is the first of a short two-night run. DB Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, $25 children/$100 adults/$225 or $250 for family packs

Canadian-based Indigenous music label Revolutions Per Minute brings its newest project, the nationally-touring show New Constellations to l’Astral with an all-star roster of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists including Polaris prize winner Lido Pimienta (check out our interview with her in our December issue!) plus Stars, Sam Roberts Band, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, novelist Heather O’Neill, Narcy, Broken Social Scene’s Jason Collett, Wolastok composer Jeremy Dutcher and more. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31.75

Calgary indie rock singer-songwriter Chad VanGaalen plays the Fairmount Theatre with solid local openers Un Blonde and Common Holly. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $15/$18

Dance floor jazz DJ duo Jazz Amnesty Sound System (The Goods’ Andy Williams and DJ Luv) bring the deepest cuts from their record collections to Club Lambi for a funkified dance party with bonus selections from Kris Guilty of La Rama Records. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

