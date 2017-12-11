Monday, Dec. 11

Comedian Kris Dulgar

Drop by Casa del Popolo anytime today or tonight with a donation for the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, during which time 10 per cent of bar sales and tips will also be generously donated. The bar notes that the shelter especially needs cleaning products, toiletries, socks, underwear, plus-sized clothing, sheets, curtains and other bed and bath amenities. 4873 St-Laurent, 12 p.m.–3 a.m., free

The Montreal regional finals of annual cocktail competition Made With Love takes place tonight at the SAT, where your favourite bartenders will be whipping up their most decadent delights for the judges and audience (that’s you!). The 20 competitors include Big in Japan’s Emerson Pereira (see his recipe for a winning cocktail and him here), le Red Tiger’s Gia Bach Nguyen, Ludger’s Julie Belanger-Cateysson and more. 1201 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., $75/$65 in advance

Comedyworks and Straightouttamontreal present a stand-up showcase featuring 11 up-and-coming comics, among them Kris Dulgar and Caitlin Murphy. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $5

Fans of samba and Brazilian jazz would do well to head to Résonance to catch a performance by flutist Nilton Moreira, who will be accompanied by Rodrigo Simões on the mandolin and Caio Marcio Santos on guitar. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $7 suggested

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.