Monday, Dec. 18

Stop by Little Italy brewpub Vices & Versa for a craft beer and a gander at some brand new artworks at tonight’s vernissage for a new exhibition by Daphné Brissette and Thomas B. Martin. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m. till late, free

Have yourself a cozy Monday night at the Plant, which hosting a special solstice edition of the homey Sleepover Drone series, where a lineup of local ambient musicians will offer a chill and friendly atmosphere all night long. Secret location, 8 p.m., PWYC

Check out some of the city’s super improv-comedy talent (and visiting special guest Kirsten Rasmussen) at X-massacre: A Holiday Horror Double Feature, comprised of X-massacre I and II, a pair of shows inspired by Xmas horror movies like Black Christmas and Silent Night Deadly Night. Montreal Improv (3713 St-Laurent, Theatre B), 8:30 p.m., $8

A quartet of local jazz musicians join forces at Quai des Brumes to present a night of original compositions with contributions from Beth McKenna, Anada Suddath, Alex Lefaivre and Chris Lepo-Forest. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Ontario folk singer-songwriter and storyteller Pat Maloney drops by Bar de Courcelle for two sets of quirky, acoustic songs inspired by Maloney’s travels across Canada and beyond. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., PWYC

