Monday, Dec. 25

From everyone here at Cult MTL, merry Christmas! The holiday will affect pretty much anyone who leaves their house and interacts with the public today, so here’s a handy guide to what’s open and closed.

For those who aren’t celebrating, or who are looking to supplement the partying with something a little different, here are a few events worth checking out:

Join the family at Clébard for a Christmas day hot buffet meal, surprise gifts, dance party and of course, plenty of alcoholic beverages. 4557 St-Denis, 7 p.m. til late, free

Keep the Christmas cheer going strong at Blizzarts’ annual Blizzmas party with music from Rue de Bois and special guests. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

For the fifth year in a row, StereoBar hosts an Ugly Xmas Sweater Party with eggnog and whisky, reduced entry for those in Christmas sweaters and techno tunes from DJs D&D, Maselli and Paolo&Nino. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Christmas orphans and holiday afterpartiers are invited to Rockette’s annual Xmas bash, with a sweet selection of new wave, synth wave, glam rock, electro and related styles by DJ Roxy Moron. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

