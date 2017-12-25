December 25, 2017
Monday, Dec. 25

From everyone here at Cult MTL, merry Christmas! The holiday will affect pretty much anyone who leaves their house and interacts with the public today, so here’s a handy guide to what’s open and closed.

For those who aren’t celebrating, or who are looking to supplement the partying with something a little different, here are a few events worth checking out:

Join the family at Clébard for a Christmas day hot buffet meal, surprise gifts, dance party and of course, plenty of alcoholic beverages. 4557 St-Denis, 7 p.m. til late, free

Keep the Christmas cheer going strong at Blizzarts’ annual Blizzmas party with music from Rue de Bois and special guests. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

For the fifth year in a row, StereoBar hosts an Ugly Xmas Sweater Party with eggnog and whisky, reduced entry for those in Christmas sweaters and techno tunes from DJs D&D, Maselli and Paolo&Nino. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Christmas orphans and holiday afterpartiers are invited to Rockette’s annual Xmas bash, with a sweet selection of new wave, synth wave, glam rock, electro and related styles by DJ Roxy Moron. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

