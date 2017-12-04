Monday, Dec. 4

A. Savage

Local honey promoters Miel Montreal hosts a special API Monday to offer a mead tasting — a fermented beverage made from honey courtesy of Ferme Apicole Desrochers D and Miels d’Anicet. 6750 Esplanade, #102, 6–8 p.m., $20–$25

Join Cinema Politica for the Montreal premiere of Velvet Revolution, a 2016 documentary that follows six female journalists around the world who have each faced unique challenges to deliver news and analysis to their communities from the United States to Bangladesh. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

The 17th annual Christmas 4 a Cause party is going down at Hurley’s Irish Pub, where people will gather in their ugliest Christmas sweater hauling non-perishable food items, toys and other nice gifts for kids in need. 1225 Crescent, 7:30 p.m., free entry

Check out the sixth edition of the No Hay Banda avant garde concert series at la Sala Rossa, presented in conjunction with the Suoni per il Popolo festival team: see Emilie Mouchous and Bernard Gagnon followed by the Quatuor Bozzini. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12

Parquet Courts’ frontman A. Savage stops by l’Esco tonight to perform selections from his solo repertoire, including tracks from his recently released debut album Thawing Dawn with opener Kristian North. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $18.50/$15 in advance

