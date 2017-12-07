Forget your office party faux-pas at these sick gigs

It’s true these gigs are really slugging it out with the early Xmas work parties but after you’ve made out with your boss and Xeroxed your ass on the copy machine, there are more than a couple of cool gigs that will welcome you with open arms when all else is lost:

Thursday: There are a couple of great gigs happening right out of the gate, but the one you really need to go to and is in fact my pick of the week is the looping prowess of Jessica Moss, who will process the fug out of her violin with projections from Jerusalem in My Heart’s Charles Andre Coderre. Tipping the scales is Suuns’ Ben Shemie and Drywall, the new side project from Big/Brave. All of these shenanigans are going down at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $15/$12 advance

Another hotsy totsy gig is Chocolat, who begin their two-night stand at l’Esco with openers Fountain. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $16.52

Friday: If you missed the gig at l’Esco or just need an extra heaping double dip of Chocolat (and who doesn’t?), you can check out the last night of their two-night stand, this time with Slight. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $16.52

There is a benefit at Katacombes for a sick cat named Moska that could use your $ to give to her veterinarian. To help you dig deep is the Italo horror disco of Taylor Hoodlum Stevenson and the cold wave of Besatzung. 1635 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., by donation

True that the Jessica Moss gig is on the top of my list this week, but just nipping at Ms. Moss’s heels is the pitch black metal of Belphegor with the more than ample support of local gods of metal Cryptopsy and Panzerfaust at Corona. Metal gig of the year? Hmmmmm….. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$33

Cuchabata Records have cooked up the 12th edition of Cuch Fest and will be serving it up over the next two nights at Studios de Rouen. This first night features Turi and Ghosts, a solo set from David and the Woods, Maxime Gervais, Sun Brimmer, Totem Tabou, Stars Die, Chris Burns and His Going Concerns, Electrique Junk and Tonnes. 3935 de Rouen, 8 p.m., $10

Saturday: The Cuch Fest keeps chugging along at Studios de Rouen with Kee Avil, D M Theftable, Ce Qui Nous Traverse, Cindy Terrific, Ninja Simone (luv it!!!), BLD/Eric Craven, Leftovers Diable/Wapstan, Cuchabata free improv and the Hazy Montagne Mystique Ensemble II capping off the night. 3935 de Rouen, 8 p.m., $10

For a night of progressive frequencies, head to Sala to catch Black Marble, newly wed Xarah Dion, You and Johnny Couteau. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$13 advance

For some serious bar rock ’n’ roll, you have two choices to make on Saturday night starting with Horsedog with the Barfly house band Half Measures at — you guessed it — Barfly. In fact, if you didn’t buy Half Measures guitarist Scotty Mucklow a birthday beer last week, here’s your chance. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Another sure bet for some serious beer swillin’ riffs is Dead Messenger, who will make good on their turfing from Bistro de Paris a couple of weeks ago by playing with Goodnight Sunrise and Skeleton Club at St-Denis’s answer to the Barfly, l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Monday: If you dig your electronic drones mixed in with your krautrock, you can get your nod on with Bitchin’ Bajas and openers Room Control at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $13/$10 advance

