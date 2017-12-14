The best gig of the month is happening this weekend

As we get swept up in holiday season, you can almost set your watch to things slowing down a bit as far as gigs in da clubs go. With a lot of people a little cash-strapped, and occupied with a tsunami of Xmas parties, local promoters and bars traditionally play possum before coming out swinging in mid-January.

Although the gigs are a bit slim, this week hosts my big pick of the month with one of the most important noise rock bands of all time coming through town to prove they still have some bite with their bark. For the full reach around, check out the December print edition of Cult MTL or just be plain lazy and skip right to Sunday’s listing.

Buckle up, fuckos.

Thursday: Tis the season to be giving while receiving a sonic bludgeoning, so if you’re feeling a little bit charitable, head straight down to la Vitrola as they’ll be hosting the l’Oblation des Martyrs II. This night of sonic weaponry will benefit the organization Jeunes en Tete, which helps Quebec teens in distress. Pummelling your frontal lobes while you dig deep for those in need is the blackened death of Deathbringer, the plummeting doom of Aiauasca, the blackened thrash of Dizastra and Aranarth. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., by donation

Friday: Those of you who like to do a bit of cyber-sleuthing can try and find out where the Bog is to catch the noise pop of la Fieve, the loud ambient drones of Drty Wrk, the industrial beat-down of Chabanel and poppy noise of Calomine. May your secret decoder ring serve you right, my inquisitive little lovelies. Secret location, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Anyone looking for some punk rock action should head to Katacombes to catch LSC’s second annual Christmas bash with King Cans, Ultra Razzia, Union Thugs and Ibrahim et les Dompteurs de Tigre. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: One of the city’s true psych jewels Elephant Stone will be rearranging your molecules with Julie Doiron and her Wrong Guys at Théâtre Fairmount. Hint: dose at 9. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $20/$16.50 advance

Sunday: The easy pick for gig of the week (and, as mentioned, of the month), is all happening at l’Esco on the Sabbath. The true kings of noise rock, Unsane, will swing for the stands with their decibel beat-down, and to truly put the thumb on the heaviosity scale are local sourpusses Big/Brave, who will elevate you with heavy vibes and underlying healing currents. Opening up is Child Bite. Better get there early if you want to check this out and aren’t grippin’ tix. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $25/$20 advance

Monday: If you have a case of the Mondays and the holidaze are bringing you down, you could do far worse than go to Barfly to catch the rock ‘n’ roll shenanigans of Lampion and the Red Pineapple. Best of all, one of the best bartenders and true music fans in the city — Ted Minett — will be DJing all night while slinging sudz. (How do I know Monsieur Minett is serving up the libations? Because I’m a borderline alcoholic and Mondays at Barfly is my regular haunt, dummy.) As a post-show bonus, you can watch a drunk me arguing with Ted over the Cro Mags. Don’t miss out, it’s a sight you will be telling your children about one day. 4062 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Current Obsession: Mobile, Montreal Calling

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com