PHOTOS: Cosplay at Mini-Comiccon

This weekend pop-culture collectors, holiday shoppers and cosplayers are gathering at Palais des Congrès for the December edition of Montreal Comiccon, known as Mini Comiccon. The hall is packed with vendors selling toys, comics, posters, clothing and much more, and as usual we were on the scene on Saturday to document the fab cosplay on display. Check out our gallery below and see what Mini Comiccon has to offer as the event continues today until 5 p.m. (and entry is free!):