December 10, 2017
PHOTOS: Cosplay at Mini-Comiccon

This weekend pop-culture collectors, holiday shoppers and cosplayers are gathering at Palais des Congrès for the December edition of Montreal Comiccon, known as Mini Comiccon. The hall is packed with vendors selling toys, comics, posters, clothing and much more, and as usual we were on the scene on Saturday to document the fab cosplay on display. Check out our gallery below and see what Mini Comiccon has to offer as the event continues today until 5 p.m. (and entry is free!):

  • image mvimg_20171209_135143-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135301-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135329-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135500-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135546-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135815-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135944-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_140756-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_141047-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_141047_1-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_141141-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_141227-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_142644-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_142938-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_143019-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_143305-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_143415-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_144145-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_144730-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_145034-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_145556-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_145836-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_145949-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135500_1-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135546_1-jpg
  • image mvimg_20171209_135815_1-jpg

