Saturday, Dec. 16

Etsy Montreal and SDC Hochelaga host the Etsy Holiday Market, featuring over 100 vendors (see the list here) selling their homemade creations in person, today and tomorrow. Théâtre Denise-Pelletier (4353 Ste-Catherine E.), 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday

The internationally touring performance art exploration Éros stops at Projet Pangée today, bringing together local and visiting artists presenting works that take a look at the ways expressions of desire can become tools of resistance, self-preservation and power featuring performers from Montreal, Chicago, Texas and Yerevan. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #412, 4 p.m., free, with goth techno afterparty at Femme Fontaine, 6568 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Now in its fourth year, the Andy Kim Christmas is hosted by Sean Cullen at Théâtre Corona with special guests Sam Roberts Band, Ron Sexsmith, Hawksley Workman, Platinum Blonde, Michel Pagliaro and Danny Michel. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $33

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of beloved late Montrealer Lhasa de Sela’s La Llorona, her original band will be joined by a host of notable guest artists at MTELUS to honour her memory by performing the album in full plus choice selections from the rest of her discography, with guests including Ana Moura, Patrick Watson, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Betty Bonifassi, Martha Wainwright, Ariel Engle, Fred Fortin, Plants and Animals, Camélia Jordana, Katie Moore and Amparo Sánchez. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $33–$37

Anyone in the mood to dance deep into the a.m. should check out Tempo, “a new event series with a deep focus on the quality of the space, sound, security, with an open-minded and respectful audience” presented by the good people behind Music Is My Sanctuary and Bar à Vinyle. Location TBA (“orange line”), 9 p.m.–6 a.m., $44/$50/$55

The last edition of LIP party for 2017 (there will be no NYE event this year) is going down at Artgang, with Toronto’s Bambii and locals Javascript Princess and Jaymie Silk joining Frankie Teardrop on the platines. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$10

