Saturday, Dec. 2

LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Photo by Ruvan Wijesooriya

Nova Scotia-based artist-run centre Main & Station Nonesuch have organized a travelling exhibition to present the finalists for their international Nonesuch Art Of Paper Awards, which opens today with a Griffintown vernissage. The expo showcases over 80 artworks representing over a dozen countries, which visitors can vote on to receive a special people’s choice prize. 141 Ann, 1–5 p.m., free

Today is the last chance to catch Geordie Productions’ Boys With Cars, featuring award-winning playwright, actress and choreographer Anita Majumdar as she takes on a number of different characters in a timely and challenging story that addresses sexual harassment and cultural appropriation through the viewpoints of two teenage girls. 1182 St-Laurent, 2 p.m., $13.50–$19.50

Roaming Montreal pop-up shop Mcfly invites special guest Pattern Nation wearable art label from Vancouver to join today’s Choose the Right Thing Pop-Up Shop in the heart of the gay village, where you’ll find brightly coloured and unique finds from vintage clothing to original art, jewelry and more from fellow vendors Becca Love, Sleepless Mindz, Afroditie Creative and more. 1838 Amherst, 4–10 p.m., free

After laying relatively low for a few years, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy has gotten back into the game of creating ridiculously fun dance music with the recently released album American Dream, which he’ll perform tonight at Laval’s new 10,000 seat stadium Place Bell. Don’t let Laval scare you—the venue is literally steps away from Montmorency station. As an added bonus, all tickets purchased come with a physical copy of the album on CD. 1950 Claude-Gagné, Laval, 8 p.m., $61.25–$82

Psych, punk and metal lovers will want to hit up Brasserie Beaubien tonight to see locals Ashtray Heart, Speed Fairies and (playing their debut show) En Fer, ie. “members of Squalor/Wapstan/Shining Wizard/Panopticon Eyelids doing some psychedelic doom shit that is to die for.” 73 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., $10

After meeting while opening for Black Madonna at Piknic Électronik last year, Montreal-born, London-schooled electronic artist Bamboo Hermann and Montreal’s Radiant Baby are spinning electro, house and techno together at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

