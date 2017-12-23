Saturday, Dec. 23

Fire on Ice at the Old Port

Pick up some sustainable, hyper-local stocking stuffers at today’s Alvéole pop-up market at the urban beekeepers’ Little Italy digs, with free coffee and a chance to tour the honey-making operation. 7154 St-Urbain, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free

Enjoy a classic winter night out at the Old Port’s refrigerated outdoor skating rink, site of weekly Saturday Fire on Ice night with glittering pyrotechnics against the city skyline with a soundtrack of upbeat dance hits. Old Port Skating Rink, between Quai Jacques-Cartier and Quai d’Horloge, 8–10 p.m., $6.95

If you’re tired of Christmas already, head to Bar le Ritz PDB for tonight’s Festivus celebration, the Seinfeld-inspired anti-holiday featuring the traditional “airing of grievances,” “Festivus pole,” special snacks and Seinfeld episodes and more. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., free

It’ll be big hair and big voices all night long at Taverne Cobra’s Glamrock Karaoke night, where you’ll be able to sing along to the best (worst?) ’70s and ’80s hits from the likes of KISS, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Van Halen, Twisted Sister, Skid Row, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi. 6584 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.