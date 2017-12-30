Saturday, Dec. 30

Bitch Goddess

First among the pre-NYE parties is the biggest blowout of them all: Bass Ship, bringing the biggest of beats and brightest of lights to the Olympic Stadium, with DJs including Excision, Zomboy and Ronin. 4141 Pierre de Coubertin, 7 p.m., $106.50 all in

Southwest DIY venue the Bog throws a listening party at Blizzarts to launch their very first live compilation, recorded from shows at the venue throughout the past year. 3956A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Local femme-rockers Bitch Goddess plays a special holiday show at Casa del Popolo with openers Lola Six. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.,

Toronto’s Beam Me Up! disco party returns to Groove Nation for a pre-NYE bash with DJs Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist spinning up the very best rarities of the funk, jazz and soul persuasions. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $10

If (decent) ’80s music is more your thing, Thunderdome may be the pre-NYE dance party for you. DJs E.P. Bergen and Will Chase will supply all the new wave, synth-pop, indie rock, electro, reggae and ska. La Shop (4177 St-Denis), 10 p.m., $10

Repping the ’90s, Canadian rapper Maestro (Fresh Wes) headlines a rooftop party at Skyline (aka Pandore), where he’ll be performing and hosting with DJs Majess, Blaster and James Bond. 2 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20–$25, 25 and over

