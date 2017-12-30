Bitch Goddess
First among the pre-NYE parties is the biggest blowout of them all: Bass Ship, bringing the biggest of beats and brightest of lights to the Olympic Stadium, with DJs including Excision, Zomboy and Ronin. 4141 Pierre de Coubertin, 7 p.m., $106.50 all in
Southwest DIY venue the Bog throws a listening party at Blizzarts to launch their very first live compilation, recorded from shows at the venue throughout the past year. 3956A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free
Local femme-rockers Bitch Goddess plays a special holiday show at Casa del Popolo with openers Lola Six. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.,
Toronto’s Beam Me Up! disco party returns to Groove Nation for a pre-NYE bash with DJs Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist spinning up the very best rarities of the funk, jazz and soul persuasions. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $10
If (decent) ’80s music is more your thing, Thunderdome may be the pre-NYE dance party for you. DJs E.P. Bergen and Will Chase will supply all the new wave, synth-pop, indie rock, electro, reggae and ska. La Shop (4177 St-Denis), 10 p.m., $10
Repping the ’90s, Canadian rapper Maestro (Fresh Wes) headlines a rooftop party at Skyline (aka Pandore), where he’ll be performing and hosting with DJs Majess, Blaster and James Bond. 2 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20–$25, 25 and over
For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.
No Replies to "Saturday, Dec. 30"