Saturday, Dec. 9

Mini-Comiccon is the holiday-shopping edition of the pop-culture fan blowout that goes down every summer, with loads of vendors selling comics, games, toys, Blu-rays and other merch. There’ll be lots of cosplay on display, but no celebrity guests or conference activities, so there is no entry fee. Palais des Congrès (1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle), 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free entry

Get into the Christmas spirit with an outdoor screening of Frank Capra’s 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life at the Atwater Market’s Place du Marché courtesy of Film noir au canal, who will have plenty of hot wine to keep your fingers warm. Corner Atwater and St-Ambroise, 6 p.m., free

Celebrate the opening of a brand new Mile Ex creative studio space with a vernissage and party at the Waiting Room featuring artworks by Random, Pablo Pablo, Al Stremon and Anisha Patelita plus a dance party animated by Spliff Jackson, Miraa., Stram, Brom and more. 6545 Durocher, #300, vernissage 7–10 p.m., dance party 10 p.m. till late, PWYC before 9 p.m., $10 after

Catch one of two performances of A Very Precinct Christmas — featuring the crew Just-for-Laughs-award-winning Fringe-hit show Precinct: An Improvised Cop Comedy — happening tonight (and only tonight) at Montreal Improv. See our interview with the show’s creators here. 3713 St-Laurent, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., $10

If you missed Montreal singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk when he launched his latest album way back in March, you’ve got another chance tonight, when he plays le National with opener Little Scream. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $25/$30

Get nostalgic at Bar le Ritz PDB with tonight’s Spice World Girl Power Dance Party where DJs Hua Li 化力, Rhi Blossom and Odile Myrtil will be playing all your fave 90’s/00’s power picks. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $8

