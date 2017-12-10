Sunday, Dec. 10

Kenny vs. Spenny

Among the myriad artisan markets happening this weekend are one-day affairs at Mile End’s Studio 313 where you’ll find lots of ceramics, prints, plants, home decor and more from a dozen vendors including Co/Créa Studio, Tracy Hurren, Kristian North, Ready2Use and more (5333 Casgrain, #313, 12–5 p.m., free), and at Parc-Extension’s La Place Commune featuring arts, clothing, natural beauty and body care products, baking and preserves and plenty more (7669 Querbes, 12–5 p.m., free)

Head to the Old Port’s Centre d’histoire de Montréal for an afternoon exploration of the music of Expo 67 at today’s BANG! Expo 67, Musical Explosion event in conjunction with the museum’s exhibition Explosion 67: Youth and Their World, including a look at the various pop, rock, jazz, R&B and opera artists that performed in Montreal during the Expo by Archive MTL founder Louis Rastelli. 335 Place d’Youville, exhibition open 12–5 p.m. with presentation at 1:30 p.m., $6/$4 students provides access to all of museum’s current exhibitions

Fans of over the top, comedic contests where anything goes and rules are for the weak will want to catch tonight’s live appearance by Canadian frenemies Kenny vs. Spenny, whose unconventional show appeared on CBC and then Showcase from 2003–2010. 4530 Papineau, 8 p.m., $40/$99 VIP

Las Vegas disco/pop artist (and latter-day indie singer-songwriter) Shamir returns to Montreal with plenty of new material, having released two albums (Hope and Revelations) this year. See him at le Belmont with opener Partner. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$20, all ages

