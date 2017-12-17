Sunday, Dec. 17

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, In Bruges

A holiday Vegan Pop-Up takes place today at a Plateau loft, where you can find everything from duck-free outerwear, vintage clothing, teacup candles, handmade jewelry and body care plus tasty treats like vegan cheese, sweets and snacks. 10 des Pins W., #B112, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free

Catch some live hockey action at this afternoon’s CWHL match between the Montreal Canadiennes (the reigning Clarkson Cup champions) and the Markham Thunder in the Fabs’ final game before the new year. Aréna Michel-Normandin (Centre Claude-Robillard), 850 Émilie-Journault, 1:30 p.m., $15

Head to Résonance for some Christmas cheer as a group of Montreal musicians including Chiquita Magic, Dringo Starr, MAWMZ and more launch the third edition of their annual Christmas Mixtape, chock full of new renditions of your favourite holiday tunes with funds raised during the evening supporting L’Itinéraire. 5175A Parc, 6–8 p.m., $5 suggested

Check out a screening of 2008 hitman dramedy (and quasi-Christmas-movie) In Bruges, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, with English subs in case you have a tough time deciphering Irish accents. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8:30 p.m., $5

Notable local DJs Kris Guilty and Gene Tellem (who has a track featured in our Top 30 MTL Songs of 2017 list) are manning the decks at tonight’s edition of Salon Daomé’s Sunday-night dance party Lofthanza. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., free for those who click attending on Facebook/$4 before midnight/$6

