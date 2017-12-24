Sunday, Dec. 24

Grand Marché de Noël. Photo by Loyce Tranchant

Start your Christmas Eve off right with a morning screening of the Royal Ballet’s film edition of The Nutcracker, bringing Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet to new audiences around the world as filmed from a London performance earlier this month. Cinéma Beaubien (2396 Beaubien E.), 10 a.m., $23

Enjoy the final day of Place des Arts’s outdoor Grand Marché de Noël, where you’ll find pavilions offering holiday activities, food, gift ideas, prizes, art exhibitions, workshops and more. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–2 p.m., free

Find that special something while supporting Montreal’s local fashion designers at the Festival Mode & Design’s December pop-up shop at Rockland Centre, featuring apparel, jewellery, accessories and more from a selection of contest-winning designers including Duy, Allcovered, Horace, le Cartel and Maguire. 2305 Rockland, 3rd floor, 12–5 p.m., free

Hot dog chain Dirty Dogs is getting into the Xmas spirits, offering $2 Jameson shots all day at their St-Denis Street location. 1709 St-Denis, 12–10 p.m.

Salon Daomé’s Lofthanza night isn’t taking Christmas Eve off — tonight the Papa Noel Soundsystem descends on the dancefloor at the cozy Plateau club. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $4 before midnight/$6

