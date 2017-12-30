Sunday, Dec. 31

Merry Montreal’s big annual outdoor New Year’s Eve party in the Old Port promises performances and and dance party fuel by Pierre Kwenders, Champion, Laurence Nerbonne, les Deuxluxes and more, plus street artists, fireworks, special light show. Jacques-Cartier Square, 6 p.m.–2 a.m., free

The team at Good Vibe People are throwing a major all-night bash called New Years: Space Odyssey in a fashion district loft with music from Bran Van 3000’s EP Bergen, Jonnybonnyrock, Laflèche among others, plus 3D visuals, art installations, food and juice bar, photobooth, arcade games, ping pong and plenty more. 101 de Louvain W., 8 p.m.–7 a.m., $45

Ring in the new year in a retro way at Cabaret Lion d’Or with Speakeasy Electro Swing and the Urban Science Brass Band, intro swing lessons from Studio 88 Swing, DJs Don Mescal, Khalil.m. and Jean-Sébastien Leblanc plus a special burlesque performance from Lavender May. 1676 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $50/$40 in advance

Show promoters Analogue Addiction and l’Escogriffe are calling all art-rock lovers to ring in the new year to the tunes of local band Anatole and the selections of DJ JP Tremblay. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Berlin techno duo Schwefelgelb will be on board at la Sala Rossa along with Essaie Pas, Northampton, MA’s Boy Harsher, Lowebrau and Jaclyn Kendall for tonight’s New Year’s celebrations, rounded out by Jargoness, shakti-in-flux, softcoresoft and anabasine in a program presented by CKUT and Suoni Per il Popolo. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20

Taking What We Need kicks it R&B/disco style with a “shemale disco countdown” at Bar le Ritz PDB. As with all of the organization’s events, all proceeds from this party go to low-income trans women. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $10–$15/PWYC

Mile End black-box nightclub Datcha has a sweet pair of DJs on duty for NYE, namely Montreal electronic producer and world-bass DJ Poirier and DJ/Multi Culti label-head and Datcha main man Von Party. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., $20

Say buh-bye to the year behind us at F*CK You 2017, Notre Dame des Quilles’s NYE party co-hosted by Lucas Charlie Rose, who’ll be spinning trap and other hip hop subgenres along with dancehall and R&B. As usual, the Mile Ex bar is LGBT-friendly and unfriendly to douchebags. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

