Technical Kidman, Bend Everything (independent)

The Montreal noiseniks ate themselves until there was nothing left, but fortunately left a roadmap of destruction for listeners. Bend Everything is an album made up of sampled shards of their last album, which in turn was made from discarded bits of old television kitsch. The result is a cacophony of cut up voices screaming for release from captivity. At their best, Technical Kidman sounded like a warning from the dystopian future, but with the ride concluded, it’s clear they were cautioning us about the danger of our pasts and presents.

8/10

Trial Track: “Constructions”