The Top 30 MTL Songs of 2017

No time to waste so let’s go. Methodology hasn’t changed from previous editions: one track per artist, painfully whittled down to 30 tracks à la MuchMusic countdown, and eligibility left to Cult MTL’s discretion, since it can be hard to pin touring musicians down to a single address.

The biggest shout-outs of 2017 belong to local producers High Klassified and Young Troy, who made beats for chart-topping U.S. rappers Future and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, respectively. That’s a huge accomplishment for any Montreal artist, let alone two in the same calendar year. Expect even bigger things from the talented pair going forward.

Speaking of the future, new singles from Un Blonde and Milk & Bone were omitted because although great tracks, their new albums in 2018 will launch them into another stratosphere, so why not wait till then and give other acts some shine in the meantime?

And finally, a fond farewell to Technical Kidman and Heat, two solid bands that packed it in this year, but not before dropping quality final albums. Seek them out.

30. “Endless Dive” by Anemone

“Damn le bridge outro est sick pour vrai!” –YouTube commenter

29. “Let Me Out” by Mark Sultan

“A Spaceshit on Daptone Records!”

28. “Rappa” by Bad Nylon

“Watch out Obies and Alaclair – there’s a new crew in town.”

27. “Carry On” by Fredy V

“Fredy V & the Foundation channeled the Purple One at a Phi Centre show earlier this year.”

26. “Valley Boy” by Wolf Parade

“RIP Montreal Rocks.”