Thursday, Dec. 14

Check out the new digs of (formerly) Mile Ex café and record shop 180g, recently relocated a few blocks over into Rosemont, with a vernissage for furniture maker and interior designer Myriam Rigaud whose Project 8/8 will be on display showing works created using a litany of found items representing 8 years of Montreal life. 6409 Papineau, 5–7 p.m., free

Montreal singer-songwriter Jason Bajada launches the vinyl edition of his latest album Loveshit II with a casual free event featuring a short acoustic performance. Quai des Brumes (4481 St-Denis), 5à7, free

Montreal chill-electro duo Milk & Bone host a Christmas pop-up shop, where they’ll be releasing their exclusive vinyl, selling merch and serving cocktails and cookies. Espace POP (5587 Parc), 5–8 p.m., free entry

Join comedian (and Cult MTL contributor) Ellie MacDonald for a new, holiday edition of her variety show Crazy Bitches at the Wiggle Room, where she’ll be joined by special guest performers Virginie Fortin, Crystal Slippers, Tranna Wintour, David Tassleoff, Damsel Washington, Miss Meow and Dayna McLeod offering up everything from comedy sketches and musical performances to burlesque and drag. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$15 in advance

Get to Divan Orange while it’s still open and check out the first edition of Futuroots, showcasing the “irresistible, raw, sweaty electro-tropical” sound of Papi Chulo (aka Mariano Franco of Psychotropical Orchestra/Sonido Nordico fame), the deep African-Lain rumba of Enklab AV (Dani Rodriguez aka DJ Guasá) and DJs Señor Kiko (electro-Latin) and Sugarface (African, Latin, South American). 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Local hip hop ensemble Dead Obies are throwing a Christmas party at Phi Centre, headlining the event with a live show, showcasing Joe Rocca (who’s launching a record) and featuring a DJ set by Rap Mommies and visuals by Fvckrender. 407 St-Pierre, doors at 10 p.m., $15

