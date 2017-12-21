Thursday, Dec. 21

Village du Vilain Sapin. Photo from Facebook

Pick up a few last-minute gifts (or something for yourself) at today’s studio sale for clothing designer Ovate and botanical fragrance creators Lvnea, with special holiday snacks and beverages, discounts on previous seasons’ products and special seasonal items. 6545 Durocher, #301, 2–9 p.m., free

Enjoy some holiday cheer under Montreal’s adorable ugly Christmas tree on Prince-Arthur as Café Campus hosts an outdoor dance party among the Village du Vilain Sapin vendors, with DJs Brin Van 2000, Beaudoin des Neiges and live electro-jazz duo make make providing festive tunes all evening. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 5–9:30 p.m., free

Students from St-Henri’s James Lyng High School are launching an ambitious art and history project with a vernissage this evening for Lives of the South West, a multimedia exhibition highlighting stories collected from residents of southwest districts St-Henri, Ville Émard, Little Burgundy, Pointe Ste-Charles and Griffintown including Oliver Jones, Vittorio Rossi and Nate Husser. 5440 Notre-Dame W., 6:30–8:30 p.m., free

Montreal psych-pop trio Barry Paquin Roberge is playing Quai des Brumes with openers Apollo Lovely. See the headliners in action here. 4481 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10 (available at the door only)

Phi Centre screens five short films from this year’s Berlin film fest, curated in collaboration with Berlinale Shorts. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $9.50/$7.50 students & seniors

