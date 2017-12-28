Thursday, Dec. 28

Snails

One of Canada’s top tribute bands, AlcoholicA’s hommage to Metallica has been praised by the band themselves and tonight you can see their high energy performance at Club Soda with openers Frostbite and Kreise. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Hip hop rhythms, dirty basslines and off-kilter sound design is on tap at M Telus tonight, where Montreal producer Snails will be mounting a big show, with openers Funtcase, Boogie T. and Krimer. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $27–$41.75

Montreal comedian Alo Azimov hosts tonight’s Stand-up Story Slam at ComedyWorks where a lineup of hilarious storytellers headlined by Ellie MacDonald will share their best and worst holiday tales. 1238 Bishop, 10 p.m., $5

Head to Ti-Agrikol for the weekly Thursday Méké Méké dance party with DJ Pierre Kwenders offering a killer mix of African-flavoured house and dance music. 1840 Amherst, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.