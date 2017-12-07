Thursday, Dec. 7

Illustration by Jimmy Beaulieu

MainLine Gallery hosts a vernissage for the Wet Paint Art Show, featuring new work by Jimmy Beaulieu, Andras Csaszar, Joseph Dunlap, and Alex Fellows. All artists will be present. 3905 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Brooklyn indie rock romantics the National play the first of two consecutive nights at MTelus, arriving on tour for their latest, seventh record Sleep Well Beast, with openers This Is the Kit. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $57–$62.50

A relative newcomer to the Montreal theatre scene, Snowglobe Theatre launches their second production tonight at the MainLine Theatre with a stage adaptation of the 1940’s screwball comedy His Girl Friday, incorporating elements from both the Cary Grant film and the original source, a novel called The Front Page that features an ensemble cast in a witty, fast-paced adventure through themes including challenges women face in the workplace, links between journalism and powerful elites, and more that are just as relevant today as over half a century ago. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p., $20/$15 students, runs through Dec. 10

A trio of pretty great local experimental musicians — namely Jessica Moss, Ben Shemie (of Suuns) and Drywall (feat. members of Big/Brave) — are sharing a bill at Bar le Ritz PDB. Prepare to be impressed. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Controversial and charismatic New York rapper Azealia Banks brings songs from her back catalogue and upcoming album Fantasea II: The Second Wave to Olympia with opener Connie Diiamond. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 9:30 p.m., $40

