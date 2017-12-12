Tuesday, Dec. 12

The eighth annual Passovah Holiday Lovedown is going down at Bar le Ritz PDB, featuring short sets by a tall stack of solo performers including Suuns’ Joseph Yarmush, Beaver Sheppard, Joseph Gabereau and Tillie Perks, with secret “celeb” guests in the mix. This year proceeds go to J. Ellise Barbara’s medical recovery and recording expenses, and non-perishable food items, warm socks and hygiene products will be collected for a local shelter. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., PWYC

Weekly event Danser dans l’noir invites people looking for a sober dance party to free their bodies (and perhaps their minds) on a pitch-black dancefloor, allowing for some judgment-free move-busting for 75 minutes. 3555 St-Urbain, 7:30 p.m., $5

Head to NDQ for the fourth edition of misogyny-free monthly variety comedy show Stand Back, hosted by Rachel Gendron and Tranna Wintour and starring some of Montreal’s most hilarious personalities including Steve Patrick Adams, Maxine Segalowitz, Tracy Hurren Melina Maria Trimarchi and Nancy Webb. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

In the runup to the holiday season, Kalmunity Vibe Collective is turning their weekly Tuesday engagement at Petit Campus into a Konscious Market for finding that special gift in a socially conscious way by supporting local creatives and small businesses while getting into the Kalmunity groove. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m. til midnight, $10

Join Montreal’s quirkiest event planner Sherwin Sullivan Tjia at the MainLine Theatre for tonight’s Christmas Caroloke Singalong, where you’ll get to belt out your favourite holiday tunes with the crowd and distribute recordings of the songs to your friends and family later, or even have them made into a CD! 3997 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

