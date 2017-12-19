Tuesday, Dec. 19

Nicky Fournier

The Montreal 375 celebrations have one more surprise in store before the year is out: today and tomorrow, Montrealers can visit the exhibitions at the MAC completely free of charge! Take advantage of the offer to check out the Leonard Cohen exhibition A Crack in Everything plus the shows The Gaze Listens and That’s How the Light Gets In. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Montrealers are invited to take part in an unconventional act of musical communion: not a show, dance party or seasonal caroling, but group procession through the Plateau and McGill Ghetto streets playing Phil Kline’s composition “Unsilent Night” on boomboxes and other devices. See more details about the piece and its performance here. Meet-up at 845 Sherbrooke W., 5:45–7 p.m., free

Get your laugh on at Psychic City with tonight’s Downstairs Mix-Up variety show, where hosts Rachel Gendron and Emma Wilkie lead an open-concept comedy show where anything and everything goes, as interpreted by special guests Amanda McQueen, Nicky Fournier, Walter J. Lyng, Jason Hatrick and more. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5

Head to Bar le Ritz PDB for a spooky Christmas evening in film and words with the launch party for the new volume Yuletide Terror: Christmas Horror on Film and Television from Spectacular Optical, with contributor Kier-La Janisse presenting three selections of short British film works that take a mysterious, ghostly take on the winter holiday. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., free

As part of Résonance’s holiday lead-up, the jazzy café has invited the Taylor Donaldson Big Band to present their interpretation of Duke Ellington’s 1960 arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet The Nutcracker Suite. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $10

